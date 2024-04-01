TR Sailors Take E-6 NWAE

PHILIPPINE SEA (April 4, 2024) U.S. Navy Aviation Support Equipment Technician 2nd Class Amy Aungst, from Phoenix, takes the Navy-wide advancement exam on the aft mess deck aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), April 4, 2024. Theodore Roosevelt, flagship of Carrier Strike Group Nine, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Krescent Peters)

