U.S. Air Force Col. Scott Pendley, 305th Maintenance Group commander, presents Air Mobility Command level awards during a commander's call, April 2, 2024, on Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J. The 305th MXG consists of four squadrons with more than 1,700 members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Austin Knox)
|Date Taken:
|04.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.04.2024 09:22
|Photo ID:
|8320703
|VIRIN:
|240402-F-YS647-1003
|Resolution:
|1800x1200
|Size:
|1.21 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 305 MXG receives AMC level awards [Image 2 of 2], by TSgt Austin Knox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
