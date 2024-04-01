305 MXG receives AMC level awards

U.S. Air Force Col. Scott Pendley, 305th Maintenance Group commander, presents Air Mobility Command level awards during a commander's call, April 2, 2024, on Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J. The 305th MXG consists of four squadrons with more than 1,700 members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Austin Knox)

