    305 MXG receives AMC level awards [Image 1 of 2]

    305 MXG receives AMC level awards

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, UNITED STATES

    04.02.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Austin Knox 

    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Scott Pendley, 305th Maintenance Group commander, presents Air Mobility Command level awards during a commander's call, April 2, 2024, on Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J. The 305th MXG consists of four squadrons with more than 1,700 members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Austin Knox)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.02.2024
    Date Posted: 04.04.2024 09:22
    Photo ID: 8320703
    VIRIN: 240402-F-YS647-1003
    Resolution: 1800x1200
    Size: 1.21 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US
    This work, 305 MXG receives AMC level awards [Image 2 of 2], by TSgt Austin Knox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

