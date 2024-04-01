MacDill conducts FOD walk following the Tampa Bay AirFest

Airmen assigned to the 6th Air Refueling Wing conduct a foreign object and debris walk on the flight line at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, April 2, 2024, following the Tampa Bay AirFest. Airmen routinely clear debris and foreign objects from the flight line which could cause engine or structural damage to aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Lauren Cobin)

Date Taken: 04.02.2024
Location: TAMPA, FL, US