    MacDill conducts FOD walk following the Tampa Bay AirFest [Image 1 of 4]

    MacDill conducts FOD walk following the Tampa Bay AirFest

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    04.02.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Lauren Cobin 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen assigned to the 6th Air Refueling Wing conduct a foreign object and debris walk on the flight line at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, April 2, 2024, following the Tampa Bay AirFest. Airmen routinely clear debris and foreign objects from the flight line which could cause engine or structural damage to aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Lauren Cobin)

    This work, MacDill conducts FOD walk following the Tampa Bay AirFest [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Lauren Cobin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Airshow
    MacDill Air Force Base
    FOD walk
    Tampa Bay AirFest
    6th Air Refueling Wing

