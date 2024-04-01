Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    03.21.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Catessa Palone 

    82nd Combat Aviation Brigade

    Paratroopers assigned to Delta/82nd Aviation Regiment, 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade, conduct an engine run on an MQ-1C ER Gray Eagle as part of their daily operations while deployed in support of Operation Inherent Resolve on March 21, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Catessa Palone)

    Date Taken: 03.21.2024
    Date Posted: 04.04.2024 07:17
    Photo ID: 8320607
    VIRIN: 240321-A-HK139-3536
    Resolution: 5662x3702
    Size: 1.12 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    This work, D/82 AVN REGT Engine Run [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Catessa Palone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Paratroopers
    82nd Combat Aviation Brigade
    UAS
    Gray Eagle
    82CAB-82ABN

