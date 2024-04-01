Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Operations [Image 3 of 7]

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Operations

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    04.02.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Cole Pursley 

    Amphibious Squadron 11

    PHILIPPINE SEA (April 2, 2024) An MV-22B Osprey tiltrotor aircraft from Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 262, lands on the flight deck of the forward-deployed amphibious assault carrier USS America (LHA 6), while conducting routine operations in the Philippine Sea, April 2. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Cole Pursley)

    Date Taken: 04.02.2024
    Date Posted: 04.04.2024 05:40
    Photo ID: 8320587
    VIRIN: 240402-N-FC892-1075
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 2.03 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    Flight Ops
    CH-53E
    31st MEU
    Aviation Boatswain's Mate
    USS America (LHA 6)

