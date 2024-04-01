USS Ralph Johnson Conducts a General Quarters Drill

240403-N-NF288-170 PHILIPPINE SEA (April 3, 2024) Sailors participate in a general quarters drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) in the Philippine Sea, April 3. Ralph Johnson is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jamaal Liddell)

