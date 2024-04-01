The 374th Airilft Wing Sexual Assault Response and Prevention office provides keepsakes at a booth in the Yokota Community Center during a proclamation event for Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month at Yokota Air Base, Japan, April 3, 2024. This year’s theme is STEP FORWARD. Prevent. Report. Advocate. It is a call to action for individuals at all levels to use their personal strength to advance positive change in preventing sexual violence. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan Truesdell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.03.2024 Date Posted: 04.04.2024 03:03 Photo ID: 8320489 VIRIN: 240403-F-BG120-1073 Resolution: 6335x4221 Size: 5.56 MB Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, STEP FORWARD. Prevent. Report. Advocate. SAAPM underway at Yokota [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Tristan Truesdell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.