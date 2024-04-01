Defend with Honor

U.S. Air Force Defenders from the 31st Security Forces Squadron fury flight take a group photo after conducting an exercise at Aviano Air Base, Italy, April 2, 2024. Security Forces Airmen are trained in both law enforcement and base security skills. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel)

Date Taken: 04.02.2024 Date Posted: 04.04.2024