Defend with Honor

From left, U.S Air Force Senior Airmen Logan Robin and Juan Villalobos, 31st Security Forces Squadron security response team leaders, run to meet up with their flight during an exercise at Aviano Air Base, Italy, April 2, 2024. The 31st SFS maintains installation force protection during peacetime and wartime operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel)

