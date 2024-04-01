Defend with Honor

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman David Russell, 31st Security Forces Squadron security response team leader, stands guard during an exercise at Aviano Air Base, Italy, April 2, 2024. Security Forces personnel are the Air Force's first line of defense, and they maintain the rule of law on all Air Force bases and installations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel)

Date Taken: 04.02.2024
Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT