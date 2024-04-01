Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defend with Honor [Image 6 of 9]

    Defend with Honor

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    04.02.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel 

    31st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman David Russell, 31st Security Forces Squadron security response team leader, stands guard during an exercise at Aviano Air Base, Italy, April 2, 2024. Security Forces personnel are the Air Force's first line of defense, and they maintain the rule of law on all Air Force bases and installations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel)

    Date Taken: 04.02.2024
    Date Posted: 04.04.2024 03:04
    Photo ID: 8320482
    VIRIN: 240402-F-ZJ681-1168
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 1.69 MB
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Defend with Honor [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Zachary Jakel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

