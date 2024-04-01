Defend with Honor

From left, U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Domingo Perez Jr., 31st Security Forces Squadron vault storage area supervisor, and U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Audrey Bauer, 31st Security Forces Squadron security response team leader, advance towards a car during a practice high-risk traffic stop at Aviano Air Base, Italy, April 3, 2024. Security Forces Airmen are trained in both law enforcement and base security skills. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel)

