    Defend with Honor [Image 5 of 9]

    Defend with Honor

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    04.02.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel 

    31st Fighter Wing

    From left, U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Domingo Perez Jr., 31st Security Forces Squadron vault storage area supervisor, and U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Audrey Bauer, 31st Security Forces Squadron security response team leader, advance towards a car during a practice high-risk traffic stop at Aviano Air Base, Italy, April 3, 2024. Security Forces Airmen are trained in both law enforcement and base security skills. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.02.2024
    Date Posted: 04.04.2024 03:04
    Photo ID: 8320481
    VIRIN: 240402-F-ZJ681-1123
    Resolution: 2835x4261
    Size: 1.08 MB
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Defend with Honor [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Zachary Jakel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

