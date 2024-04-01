U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Domingo Perez Jr., 31st Security Forces Squadron vault storage area supervisor, inspects a car during a practice high-risk traffic stop at Aviano Air Base, Italy, April 3, 2024. The 31st SFS maintains installation force protection during peacetime and wartime operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel)
|Date Taken:
|04.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.04.2024 03:04
|Photo ID:
|8320480
|VIRIN:
|240402-F-ZJ681-1112
|Resolution:
|5235x3483
|Size:
|893.96 KB
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Defend with Honor [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Zachary Jakel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT