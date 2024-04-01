U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Domingo Perez Jr., 31st Security Forces Squadron vault storage area supervisor, immobilizes U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Hector Flores, 31st SFS armorer, during a practice high-risk traffic stop at Aviano Air Base, Italy, April 3, 2024. Security Forces Airmen are trained in both law enforcement and base security skills. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.02.2024 Date Posted: 04.04.2024 03:04 Photo ID: 8320479 VIRIN: 240402-F-ZJ681-1098 Resolution: 5323x3542 Size: 890.35 KB Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Defend with Honor [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Zachary Jakel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.