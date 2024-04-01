Defend with Honor

From left, U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Audrey Bauer and Senior Airmen Trevor Shinn, 31st Security Forces Squadron security response team leaders, perform a random installation exit vehicle check at Aviano Air Base, Italy, April 2, 2024. Security Forces personnel are the Air Force's first line of defense, and they maintain the rule of law on all Air Force bases and installations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel)

