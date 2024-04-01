Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defend with Honor

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    04.02.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel 

    31st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Timothy Henderson, 31st Security Forces Squadron security response team leader, checks a Common Access Card at Aviano Air Base, Italy, April 2, 2024. The 31st SFS maintains installation force protection during peacetime and wartime operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel)

    Date Taken: 04.02.2024
    Date Posted: 04.04.2024 03:04
    Photo ID: 8320477
    VIRIN: 240402-F-ZJ681-1012
    Resolution: 5155x3430
    Size: 1.14 MB
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Defend with Honor [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Zachary Jakel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

