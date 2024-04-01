Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    STEP FORWARD. Prevent. Report. Advocate. SAAPM underway at Yokota

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    04.03.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan Truesdell 

    374th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Jerry Dunn, 374th Airlift Wing command chief, signs the proclamation for Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month at Yokota Air Base, Japan, April 3, 2024. This year’s theme is STEP FORWARD. Prevent. Report. Advocate. It is a call to action for individuals at all levels to use their personal strength to advance positive change in preventing sexual violence. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan Truesdell)

    Date Taken: 04.03.2024
    Date Posted: 04.04.2024 03:08
    Photo ID: 8320474
    VIRIN: 240403-F-BG120-1045
    Resolution: 6330x4218
    Size: 3.62 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, STEP FORWARD. Prevent. Report. Advocate. SAAPM underway at Yokota [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Tristan Truesdell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Sexual Assault Prevention
    Awareness
    SARC
    SAPR
    Proclamation
    consent

