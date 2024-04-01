U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Jerry Dunn, 374th Airlift Wing command chief, signs the proclamation for Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month at Yokota Air Base, Japan, April 3, 2024. This year’s theme is STEP FORWARD. Prevent. Report. Advocate. It is a call to action for individuals at all levels to use their personal strength to advance positive change in preventing sexual violence. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan Truesdell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.03.2024 Date Posted: 04.04.2024 03:08 Photo ID: 8320474 VIRIN: 240403-F-BG120-1045 Resolution: 6330x4218 Size: 3.62 MB Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, STEP FORWARD. Prevent. Report. Advocate. SAAPM underway at Yokota [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Tristan Truesdell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.