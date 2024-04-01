U.S. Air Force Col. Brent Cochran, 374th Airlift Wing deputy commander, speaks with volunteer victim advocates during a proclamation event for Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month at Yokota Air Base, Japan, April 3, 2024. This year’s theme is STEP FORWARD. Prevent. Report. Advocate. It is a call to action for individuals at all levels to use their personal strength to advance positive change in preventing sexual violence. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan Truesdell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.03.2024 Date Posted: 04.04.2024 03:08 Photo ID: 8320473 VIRIN: 240403-F-BG120-1033 Resolution: 5917x3942 Size: 4.59 MB Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, STEP FORWARD. Prevent. Report. Advocate. SAAPM underway at Yokota [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Tristan Truesdell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.