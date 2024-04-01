STEP FORWARD. Prevent. Report. Advocate. SAAPM underway at Yokota

Leslie Cardona, 374th Airlift Wing sexual assault response coordinator, announces the commencement of Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month at a proclamation event at Yokota Air Base, Japan, April 3, 2024. This year’s theme is STEP FORWARD. Prevent. Report. Advocate. It is a call to action for individuals at all levels to use their personal strength to advance positive change in preventing sexual violence. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan Truesdell)
