U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Courtney Bond, 51st Maintenance Squadron weapon systems coordinator, displays a coin she was given for earning the Mustang of The Week at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 1, 2024. Bond earned this title through exceptional performance, precision and for her contributions to the operational readiness of Osan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Chase Verzaal)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.01.2024 Date Posted: 04.04.2024 00:40 Photo ID: 8320344 VIRIN: 240401-F-XO977-1027 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 17.97 MB Location: OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR Web Views: 6 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Mustang of the Week: Staff Sgt. Courtney Bond [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Chase Verzaal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.