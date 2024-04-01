U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Courtney Bond, 51st Maintenance Squadron weapon systems coordinator, displays a coin she was given for earning the Mustang of The Week at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 1, 2024. Bond earned this title through exceptional performance, precision and for her contributions to the operational readiness of Osan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Chase Verzaal)
|Date Taken:
|04.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.04.2024 00:40
|Photo ID:
|8320344
|VIRIN:
|240401-F-XO977-1027
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|17.97 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Mustang of the Week: Staff Sgt. Courtney Bond [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Chase Verzaal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT