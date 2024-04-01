Mustang of the Week: Staff Sgt. Courtney Bond

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Courtney Bond, 51st Maintenance Squadron weapon systems coordinator, poses for a photo at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 1, 2024. Bond plays a crucial role in Osan’s “Fight Tonight” mission, by acting as a liaison between the flight line and any coordination they may need from other base organizations to remain fully mission capable. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Chase Verzaal)

