Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Mustang of the Week: Staff Sgt. Courtney Bond [Image 1 of 2]

    Mustang of the Week: Staff Sgt. Courtney Bond

    OSAN AIR BASE, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    04.01.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Chase Verzaal 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Courtney Bond, 51st Maintenance Squadron weapon systems coordinator, poses for a photo at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 1, 2024. Bond plays a crucial role in Osan’s “Fight Tonight” mission, by acting as a liaison between the flight line and any coordination they may need from other base organizations to remain fully mission capable. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Chase Verzaal)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.01.2024
    Date Posted: 04.04.2024 00:40
    Photo ID: 8320343
    VIRIN: 240401-F-XO977-1010
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 18.79 MB
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mustang of the Week: Staff Sgt. Courtney Bond [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Chase Verzaal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Mustang of the Week: Staff Sgt. Courtney Bond
    Mustang of the Week: Staff Sgt. Courtney Bond

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Osan Air Base
    51st Fighter Wing
    Mustang of The Week
    Weapons Systems Coordinator

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT