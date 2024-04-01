Machine Gunner’s Course Aboard USS Harpers Ferry

U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Garrett Droll, an infantry unit leader, assigned to Weapons Company, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), from Apache Junction, Arizona, looks down the sights on an M2A1 machine gun during a machine gunner’s course aboard the amphibious dock landing ship USS Harpers Ferry (LSD 49), while underway in the Pacific Ocean, March 31, 2024. Harpers Ferry is currently underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet with elements of the 15th MEU. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sang Kim)

