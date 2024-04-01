Date Taken: 04.03.2024 Date Posted: 04.03.2024 23:55 Photo ID: 8320334 VIRIN: 240403-D-DB155-1007 Resolution: 1800x1200 Size: 1018.86 KB Location: ALBANY, GA, US

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, 2024 Armed Forces Men's Soccer Championship [Image 3 of 3], by EJ Hersom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.