    2024 Armed Forces Men's Soccer Championship [Image 3 of 3]

    2024 Armed Forces Men's Soccer Championship

    ALBANY, GA, UNITED STATES

    04.03.2024

    Photo by EJ Hersom   

    Defense.gov         

    Marine Corps Cpl. Erik Villasenor and Air Force Senior Airman Jairo Valencia compete for a header during the 2024 Armed Forces Soccer Championship in Albany, Ga. April 3, 2024. (DoD photo by EJ Hersom)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.03.2024
    Date Posted: 04.03.2024 23:55
    Photo ID: 8320334
    VIRIN: 240403-D-DB155-1007
    Resolution: 1800x1200
    Size: 1018.86 KB
    Location: ALBANY, GA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2024 Armed Forces Men's Soccer Championship [Image 3 of 3], by EJ Hersom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Soccer
    Albany
    Armed Forces Sports

