Marine Corps Cpl. Nestor Estradaarmendariz heads the ball during a game against Air Force during the 2024 Armed Forces Soccer Championship in Albany, Ga. April 3, 2024. (DoD photo by EJ Hersom)
|Date Taken:
|04.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.03.2024 23:55
|Photo ID:
|8320333
|VIRIN:
|240403-D-DB155-1004
|Resolution:
|1800x1200
|Size:
|1.29 MB
|Location:
|ALBANY, GA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2024 Armed Forces Men's Soccer Championship [Image 3 of 3], by EJ Hersom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
