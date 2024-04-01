A U.S. Marine Corps explosive ordnance disposal technician, assigned to Combat Logistics Battalion 15, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), prepares a bottle charge during a demonstration on the flight deck while underway in the Pacific Ocean, March 30, 2024. Harpers Ferry is currently underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet with elements of the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sang Kim)
|Date Taken:
|03.30.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.04.2024 00:20
|Photo ID:
|8320330
|VIRIN:
|240330-N-HV010-1027
|Resolution:
|3694x2077
|Size:
|418.17 KB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, EOD Demo Aboard USS Harpers Ferry [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Sang Kim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT