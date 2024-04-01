Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    EOD Demo Aboard USS Harpers Ferry [Image 1 of 2]

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    03.30.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Sang Kim 

    USS Harpers Ferry (LSD 49)

    Cmdr. Gabriel Burgi, the commanding officer of the amphibious dock landing ship USS Harpers Ferry (LSD 49), from Tehachapi, California, detonates a bottle charge during an explosive ordnance disposal demonstration on the flight deck while underway in the Pacific Ocean, March 30, 2024. Harpers Ferry is currently underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet with elements of the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sang Kim)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.30.2024
    Date Posted: 04.04.2024 00:21
    Photo ID: 8320329
    VIRIN: 240330-N-HV010-1020
    Resolution: 1548x871
    Size: 78.15 KB
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, EOD Demo Aboard USS Harpers Ferry [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Sang Kim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USMC
    EOD
    USNAVY
    BOXARG
    LETHALITY

