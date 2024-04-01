Cmdr. Gabriel Burgi, the commanding officer of the amphibious dock landing ship USS Harpers Ferry (LSD 49), from Tehachapi, California, detonates a bottle charge during an explosive ordnance disposal demonstration on the flight deck while underway in the Pacific Ocean, March 30, 2024. Harpers Ferry is currently underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet with elements of the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sang Kim)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.30.2024 Date Posted: 04.04.2024 00:21 Photo ID: 8320329 VIRIN: 240330-N-HV010-1020 Resolution: 1548x871 Size: 78.15 KB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Hometown: TEHACHAPI, CA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, EOD Demo Aboard USS Harpers Ferry [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Sang Kim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.