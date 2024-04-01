Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Building Kindness | MWSS-174 Marines deliver "buddy benches"

    Building Kindness | MWSS-174 Marines deliver &quot;buddy benches&quot;

    HI, UNITED STATES

    04.04.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Tania Guerrero 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marines with Marine Wing Support Squadron 174, Marine Aircraft Group (MAG) 24, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing are given leis from students at Kainalu Elementary School, Kailua, Hawaii, April 1, 2024. MAG-24 Marines partnered with the school to construct and deliver six buddy benches that serve as a positive space for students to sit and make friends. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Tania Guerrero)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.04.2024
    Date Posted: 04.03.2024 20:32
    Photo ID: 8320173
    VIRIN: 240401-M-DR994-1015
    Resolution: 1171x657
    Size: 177.21 KB
    Location: HI, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Building Kindness | MWSS-174 Marines deliver "buddy benches", by LCpl Tania Guerrero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MAG24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT