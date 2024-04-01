Building Kindness | MWSS-174 Marines deliver "buddy benches"

U.S. Marines with Marine Wing Support Squadron 174, Marine Aircraft Group (MAG) 24, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing are given leis from students at Kainalu Elementary School, Kailua, Hawaii, April 1, 2024. MAG-24 Marines partnered with the school to construct and deliver six buddy benches that serve as a positive space for students to sit and make friends. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Tania Guerrero)
