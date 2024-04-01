U.S. Marines with Marine Wing Support Squadron 174, Marine Aircraft Group (MAG) 24, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing are given leis from students at Kainalu Elementary School, Kailua, Hawaii, April 1, 2024. MAG-24 Marines partnered with the school to construct and deliver six buddy benches that serve as a positive space for students to sit and make friends. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Tania Guerrero)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.04.2024 Date Posted: 04.03.2024 20:32 Photo ID: 8320173 VIRIN: 240401-M-DR994-1015 Resolution: 1171x657 Size: 177.21 KB Location: HI, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Building Kindness | MWSS-174 Marines deliver "buddy benches", by LCpl Tania Guerrero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.