USS Higgins Flight Operations

PHILIPPINE SEA (Mar. 22, 2024) Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Gustavo Ramirez from Visalia, California, gives directions to a MH-60R Seahawk helicopter assigned to the Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 37, on the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Higgins (DDG 76) while underway in the Philippine Sea, March 22. Higgins is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Hannah Fry)

