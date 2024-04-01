Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Higgins Flight Operations

    USS Higgins Flight Operations

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    03.22.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Hannah Fry 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    PHILIPPINE SEA (Mar. 22, 2024) Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Gustavo Ramirez from Visalia, California, gives directions to a MH-60R Seahawk helicopter assigned to the Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 37, on the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Higgins (DDG 76) while underway in the Philippine Sea, March 22. Higgins is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Hannah Fry)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.22.2024
    Date Posted: 04.03.2024 21:01
    Photo ID: 8320133
    VIRIN: 240322-N-ZS816-1048
    Resolution: 0x0
    Size: 0 B
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Hometown: VISALIA, CA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Higgins Flight Operations, by PO1 Hannah Fry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    flight ops
    USS Higgins
    First to Fight
    Daily Ops
    CTF 71/DESRON 15

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT