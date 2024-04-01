PTP Dongducheon Chapter and Camp Casey BOSS host community soup kitchen event

The People to People (PTP) Dongducheon Chapter hosts a soup kitchen event March 28 at the Korea Blind Deaf Federation Dongducheon Center, Republic of Korea. Camp Casey’s Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers (BOSS) volunteers assisted PTP in providing the community with meals to strengthen the alliance between the community and Camp Casey. (U.S. Army photos by Pfc. Pomare Te’o Jr.)

