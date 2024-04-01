Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PTP Dongducheon Chapter and Camp Casey BOSS host community soup kitchen event [Image 1 of 10]

    PTP Dongducheon Chapter and Camp Casey BOSS host community soup kitchen event

    SOUTH KOREA

    03.28.2024

    Photo by Pfc. Pomare Teo 

    U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey

    The People to People (PTP) Dongducheon Chapter hosts a soup kitchen event March 28 at the Korea Blind Deaf Federation Dongducheon Center, Republic of Korea. Camp Casey’s Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers (BOSS) volunteers assisted PTP in providing the community with meals to strengthen the alliance between the community and Camp Casey. (U.S. Army photos by Pfc. Pomare Te’o Jr.)

