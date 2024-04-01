240328-N-CV021-1010 PHILIPPINE SEA (March 28, 2024) Quartermaster Seaman Josephine Hernandez, from Hondo, Texas, left, and Quartermaster 1st Class Jacob Worden, from Bolingbrook, Illinois, right, stand watch on the bridge aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Howard (DDG 83) during a surface action group exercise in the Philippine Sea, March 28. Howard is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alexandria Esteban)
|Date Taken:
|03.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.03.2024 19:17
|Photo ID:
|8320094
|VIRIN:
|240328-N-CV021-1010
|Resolution:
|6696x4464
|Size:
|2.88 MB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Hometown:
|BOLINGBROOK, IL, US
|Hometown:
|HONDO, TX, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Sailors aboard the USS Howard stand watch during a surface action group exercise in the Philippine Sea [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Alexandria Esteban, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
