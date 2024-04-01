Sailors aboard the USS Howard conduct flight quarters in the Philippine Sea

240328-N-CV021-1017 PHILIPPINE SEA (March 28, 2024) Sailors aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Howard (DDG 83) lower the safety nets on the flight deck in preparation for flight quarters in the Philippine Sea, March 28. Howard is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alexandria Esteban)

