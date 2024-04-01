240330-N-CV021-1060 OKINAWA, JAPAN (March 30, 2024) Sailors aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Howard (DDG 83) handle the lines on the foc’sle during a sea and anchor detail in Okinawa, Japan, March 30. Howard is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alexandria Esteban)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.30.2024 Date Posted: 04.03.2024 19:01 Photo ID: 8320066 VIRIN: 240330-N-CV021-1060 Resolution: 4706x3288 Size: 1.42 MB Location: OKINAWA, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sailors aboard the USS Howard conduct a sea and anchor detail in Okinawa, Japan [Image 7 of 7], by PO3 Alexandria Esteban, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.