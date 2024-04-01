7th Special Forces Group conducts Multipurpose Canine training with Honduran military

A 7th Special Forces Group (Airborne), Multipurpose Canine Detachment (MPC-D), handler, right, and a 98th Civil Affairs Battalion veterinarian, discuss signs of heat-related injuries in multipurpose canines during training, April 3, 2024. The MPC-D conducted a subject matter expert exchange with Honduran military dog handlers as part of exercise CENTAM Guardian 24 phase one. CENTAM Guardian 24 is an annual, multi-national exercise designed to strengthen interoperability, domain awareness, information sharing, and counter-threat capabilities between the United States and participating Central American partner nations. It is a U.S. SOUTHCOM-sponsored and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff-approved exercise that is nested under JS-Large Scale Global Exercise 2024 (LSGE 24). (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Christopher Bermudez)

Date Taken: 04.03.2024
Location: SOTO CANO AIR BASE, HN
by SrA Christopher Bermudez