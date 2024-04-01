Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    7th Special Forces Group conducts Multipurpose Canine training with Honduran military [Image 14 of 17]

    7th Special Forces Group conducts Multipurpose Canine training with Honduran military

    SOTO CANO AIR BASE, HONDURAS

    04.03.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Christopher Bermudez 

    U.S. Southern Command

    A 7th Special Forces Group (Airborne), Multipurpose Canine Detachment (MPC-D), handler discusses signs of heat-related injuries in multipurpose canines during training, April 3, 2024. The MPC-D conducted a subject matter expert exchange with Honduran military dog handlers as part of exercise CENTAM Guardian 24 phase one. CENTAM Guardian 24 is an annual, multi-national exercise designed to strengthen interoperability, domain awareness, information sharing, and counter-threat capabilities between the United States and participating Central American partner nations. It is a U.S. SOUTHCOM-sponsored and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff-approved exercise that is nested under JS-Large Scale Global Exercise 2024 (LSGE 24). (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Christopher Bermudez)

    Date Taken: 04.03.2024
    Date Posted: 04.03.2024 17:30
    Photo ID: 8319888
    VIRIN: 240403-F-KR213-1003
    Resolution: 799x533
    Size: 234.42 KB
    Location: SOTO CANO AIR BASE, HN
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 1

    This work, 7th Special Forces Group conducts Multipurpose Canine training with Honduran military [Image 17 of 17], by SrA Christopher Bermudez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Partnerships
    JTF-Bravo
    SOCSOUTH
    SOUTHCOM
    CENTAM Guardian 24

