    20th Maintenance Group Women's History Month Group Photo

    SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, UNITED STATES

    03.20.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Kevin Dunkleberger  

    20th Fighter Wing

    Members assigned to the 20th Maintenance Group pose for a photo during Women's History Month at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., March 20, 2024. The Department of Defense’s theme for WHM 2024 is Women Who Have Made Great Achievements. Along with providing routine and emergency maintenance for Shaw AFB’s fleet of F-16 Fighting Falcons, the women within the 20th MXG are also spouses, mothers, degree holders, world travelers and extreme sport enthusiasts continuing to further both their professional and personal accomplishments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Dunkleberger)

    Shaw AFB
    Women's History Month
    20 FW

