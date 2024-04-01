Certified Gas Kicker: Tech. Sgt. Jeremiah Oden

Tech. Sgt. Jeremiah Oden, 434th Operations Support Squadron survival, evasion, resistance and escape noncommissioned officer in charge, sets fire during a photo shoot at Grissom Air Reserve Base, Indiana, March 28, 2024. Oden was nominated for the wing commander's informal recognition series on social media called "Certified Gas Kicker". (U.S. Air Force photo by Josh Weaver)

