Civil Affairs candidates at the U.S. Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School negotiate an obstacle on Nasty Nick, the school’s legendary obstacle course, during Civil Affairs Assessment and Selection (CAAS) at Camp Mackall, North Carolina, January 26, 2024. The course assessed candidates for trainability and suitability to attend the Civil Affairs Team Leader or the Civil Affairs Noncommissioned Officer pathway and allowed the Civil Affairs Proponent to select candidates for attributes and competencies required to be a member of a Civil Affairs Team. (U.S. Army photo by K. Kassens)

