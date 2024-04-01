Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Policy Listening Sessions drive positive organizational change

    Policy Listening Sessions drive positive organizational change

    FORT GREGG-ADAMS, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.25.2024

    Photo by Debra Watts 

    Defense Contract Management Agency

    DCMA’s IT executive director and chief information officer devised a plan forward: listen to the workforce.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.25.2024
    Date Posted: 04.03.2024 12:33
    Photo ID: 8319316
    VIRIN: 240325-D-RD565-1099
    Resolution: 1042x1042
    Size: 144.86 KB
    Location: FORT GREGG-ADAMS, VA, US
    Hometown: FORT GREGG-ADAMS, VA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Policy Listening Sessions drive positive organizational change, by Debra Watts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Policy Listening Sessions drive positive organizational change

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    policy
    listening sessions
    Organizational Infrastructure Board

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT