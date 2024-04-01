DCMA’s IT executive director and chief information officer devised a plan forward: listen to the workforce.
|Date Taken:
|03.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.03.2024 12:33
|Photo ID:
|8319316
|VIRIN:
|240325-D-RD565-1099
|Resolution:
|1042x1042
|Size:
|144.86 KB
|Location:
|FORT GREGG-ADAMS, VA, US
|Hometown:
|FORT GREGG-ADAMS, VA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Policy Listening Sessions drive positive organizational change, by Debra Watts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Policy Listening Sessions drive positive organizational change
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT