Sgt. Major Matthew Byrne, special bugler, assigned to The United States Army Band “Pershing’s Own” performs taps at an Armed Forces Full Honor Wreath Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, VA, March 11, 2024. U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Brittany Primavera.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.11.2024 Date Posted: 04.03.2024 11:46 Photo ID: 8319266 VIRIN: 240311-A-BN614-7990 Resolution: 5446x3063 Size: 3.31 MB Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Soldiers participate in an Armed Forces Full Honor Wreath Laying Ceremony in Arlington National Cemetery, by SSG Brittany Primavera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.