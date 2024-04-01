U.S. Soldiers participate in an Armed Forces Full Honor Wreath Laying Ceremony in Arlington National Cemetery

Chief of Staff of the Australian Army Lt. Gen. Simon Stuart, Chief of Staff of the British Army, Gen. Patrick Sanders, U.S. Army Chief of Staff Gen. Randy George, and Joint Task Force - National Capital Region and U.S. Army Military District of Washington Commanding General Maj. Gen. Trevor J. Bredenkamp participate in an Armed Forces Full Honor Wreath Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, VA, March 11, 2024. U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Brittany Primavera.

