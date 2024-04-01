National Guard continues work to eradicate sexual assault, harassment

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Giselle Wilz, director of staff with the National Guard Bureau, signs the 2024 National Guard Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month proclamation as Chief Master Sgt. Kelly Hoffses, the senior enlisted advisor to the director of staff, looks on during a ceremony at the Herbert R. Temple Army National Guard Readiness Center, Arlington Hall Station, in Arlington, Virginia, April 1, 2024. The proclamation marks the Guard's continuing commitment to accountability, working to end sexual assault and harassment, and providing care and support to victims. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jon Soucy)

