    National Guard continues work to eradicate sexual assault, harassment

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    04.01.2024

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jon Soucy 

    National Guard Bureau

    U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Giselle Wilz, director of staff with the National Guard Bureau, signs the 2024 National Guard Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month proclamation as Chief Master Sgt. Kelly Hoffses, the senior enlisted advisor to the director of staff, looks on during a ceremony at the Herbert R. Temple Army National Guard Readiness Center, Arlington Hall Station, in Arlington, Virginia, April 1, 2024. The proclamation marks the Guard's continuing commitment to accountability, working to end sexual assault and harassment, and providing care and support to victims. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jon Soucy)

    Date Taken: 04.01.2024
    Date Posted: 04.03.2024 11:31
    Photo ID: 8319229
    VIRIN: 240401-A-WU705-1467
    Resolution: 5976x3984
    Size: 5.44 MB
    Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, National Guard continues work to eradicate sexual assault, harassment, by SFC Jon Soucy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    National Guard continues work to eradicate sexual assault, harassment

    TAGS

    National Guard
    Army National Guard
    sexual assault awareness and prevention month
    SAAPM

