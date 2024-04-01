U.S. Soldiers participate in an Armed Forces Full Honor Wreath Laying Ceremony in Arlington National Cemetery

Sgt. Major Matthew Byrne, special bugler, and Sgt. 1st Class Michael Dillman, drummer, assigned to The United States Army Band “Pershing’s Own” stand ready to perform taps at an Armed Forces Full Honor Wreath Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, VA, March 11, 2024. U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Brittany Primavera.

