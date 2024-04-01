Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bravo Company Swim Week [Image 4 of 5]

    Bravo Company Swim Week

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    04.02.2024

    Photo by Pfc. Ayden Cassano 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Recruits with Bravo Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, receive coaching during swim week on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., April 2, 2024. Following coaching, recruits must demonstrate their proficiency in the water in order to progress to the next phase of recruit training. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Roger-Junior Annoh)

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bravo Company Swim Week [Image 5 of 5], by PFC Ayden Cassano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

