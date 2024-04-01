Bravo Company Swim Week

Recruits with Bravo Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, receive coaching during swim week on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., April 2, 2024. Following coaching, recruits must demonstrate their proficiency in the water in order to progress to the next phase of recruit training. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Roger-Junior Annoh)

Date Taken: 04.02.2024
Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US