    U.S. Soldiers participate in an Armed Forces Full Honor Wreath Laying Ceremony in Arlington National Cemetery [Image 1 of 2]

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Brittany Primavera 

    The United States Army Band "Pershing's Own"

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to The United States Army Band “Pershing’s Own” and the 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) support an Armed Forces Full Honor Wreath Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, VA, March 11, 2024. U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Brittany Primavera.

    Date Taken: 03.11.2024
    Date Posted: 04.03.2024 10:11
    Photo ID: 8319081
    VIRIN: 240311-A-BN614-8096
    Resolution: 6667x3750
    Size: 4.39 MB
    Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Soldiers participate in an Armed Forces Full Honor Wreath Laying Ceremony in Arlington National Cemetery [Image 2 of 2], by SSG Brittany Primavera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Honor Guard

    Arlington

    Drum Major

    Band Officer

    Premier Band

    ceremony
    infantryman
    USA
    tomb of the unknown soldier
    the old guard
    bandsperson

