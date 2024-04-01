U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Michelle Ferrari, 49th Wing Public Affairs journeyman, portrays her past and current self in this photo illustration at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, April 2, 2024. Ferrari shared her experiences that ultimately led to her joining the Air Force, exemplifying resiliency and the ability to overcome hardships and traumatic experiences. (U.S. Air Force photo illustratrion by Airman 1st Class Bob Teichmann)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.02.2024 Date Posted: 04.03.2024 10:02 Photo ID: 8319063 VIRIN: 240402-F-OP366-1027 Resolution: 5575x3717 Size: 11.88 MB Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Commentary: Overcoming abuse, by A1C Bobby Teichmann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.