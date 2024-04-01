Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Boxer Well Deck Operations

    Boxer Well Deck Operations

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    03.31.2024

    Photo by Seaman Tyler Miles 

    USS Boxer (LHD 4)

    Sailors assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) haul line across the upper vehicle deck during well deck operations as the ship steams in the Pacific Ocean, April 1, 2024. Boxer is the flag ship of the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group and is currently underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet with elements of the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Tyler Miles)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.31.2024
    Date Posted: 04.03.2024 10:11
    Photo ID: 8319062
    VIRIN: 240401-N-MH008-1028
    Resolution: 2448x3672
    Size: 841.55 KB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Boxer Well Deck Operations, by SN Tyler Miles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    LHD4
    well deck operations
    Boxer (ARG)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT