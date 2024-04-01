Sailors assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) haul line across the upper vehicle deck during well deck operations as the ship steams in the Pacific Ocean, April 1, 2024. Boxer is the flag ship of the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group and is currently underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet with elements of the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Tyler Miles)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.31.2024 Date Posted: 04.03.2024 10:11 Photo ID: 8319062 VIRIN: 240401-N-MH008-1028 Resolution: 2448x3672 Size: 841.55 KB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Boxer Well Deck Operations, by SN Tyler Miles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.