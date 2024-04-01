Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    131st Chief Petty Officer Birthday [Image 9 of 9]

    131st Chief Petty Officer Birthday

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    03.31.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Connor Burns 

    USS Boxer (LHD 4)

    Command Master Chief Jose Ramiro, center, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4), and a native of Santurce, Puerto Rico, addresses the ship’s crew during the 131st Chief Petty Officer birthday ceremony on the mess decks as the ship steams in the Pacific Ocean, April 1, 2024. Boxer is the flag ship of the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group and is currently underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet with elements of the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Connor Burns)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.31.2024
    Date Posted: 04.03.2024 10:04
    Photo ID: 8319058
    VIRIN: 240401-N-UY363-2034
    Resolution: 4356x2904
    Size: 1.43 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Hometown: SANTURCE, PR
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 131st Chief Petty Officer Birthday [Image 9 of 9], by PO2 Connor Burns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Boxer NCC Reenlistment Ceremony
    Chiefs Mess and leadership Render Honors
    131st Chief Petty Officer Birthday
    131st Chief Petty Officer Birthday Ceremony
    Chiefs Mess and leadership Render Honors
    Chiefs Mess and leadership Render Honors
    131st Chief Petty Officer Birthday Ceremony
    131st Chief Petty Officer Birthday
    131st Chief Petty Officer Birthday

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT