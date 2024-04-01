Command Master Chief Jose Ramiro, center, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4), and a native of Santurce, Puerto Rico, addresses the ship’s crew during the 131st Chief Petty Officer birthday ceremony on the mess decks as the ship steams in the Pacific Ocean, April 1, 2024. Boxer is the flag ship of the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group and is currently underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet with elements of the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Connor Burns)

