From left to right, Commanding Officer Capt. Brian Holmes, a native of Winchester, Massachusetts, Command Master Chief Jose Ramiro, a native of Santurce, Puerto Rico, Chief Information Systems Technician Brian Shainin, a native of Albuquerque, New Mexico and Culinary Specialist Seaman Tasala Robinson, a native of Seattle, all assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) pose for a photo during the 131st Chief Petty Officer birthday on the mess decks as the ship steams in the Pacific Ocean, April 1, 2024. Boxer is the flag ship of the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group and is currently underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet with elements of the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit. U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Connor Burns)

