U.S. Soldiers participate in an Armed Forces Full Honor Wreath Laying Ceremony in Arlington National Cemetery

U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) support an Armed Forces Full Honor Wreath Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, VA, March 11, 2024. U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Brittany Primavera.
|03.11.2024
|04.03.2024 09:49
|8319055
|240311-A-BN614-1100
|6000x4000
|4.84 MB
|ARLINGTON, VA, US
|4
|0
